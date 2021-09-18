Fox gave a Taliban terrorist-propagandist airtime

















It’s not enough that we have the Taliban on Twitter and other social media to spread propaganda. Now we have Fox news “landing an interview” with a top Taliban official so he can spread propaganda on Fox without any pushback.

Fox reporter Trey Yingst “landed” the interview with the Taliban terrorist.

Of course, the Taliban’s Anas Haqqani said the US did not live up to the Doha agreement. He said the terrorists strapped suicide vests on to get Americans out of the country.

So, their terrorist acts and slaughter of innocent people are the US’s fault, according to the terrorist. Currently, his network is beheading innocent people who dared work with the US or the Afghan army.

Terrorist Haqqani claimed the US isn’t living up to their end of the Doha agreement and they have, which is the exact opposite of the truth. Despite the peace agreement, the Haqqani Network was responsible for the worst attacks against Afghan security forces in the aftermath of Doha with thousands killed.

The report by Fox was garbage. All they did was let Anas Haqqani spread propaganda. Where was the pushback?

Fox still hates Donald Trump, perhaps more than they had, and they won’t allow a lot of pro-Trump people on during the day, but this monster gets on air to lie.

Great work Fox!

Watch:

Related















