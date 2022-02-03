Fauci Made Up a New Cause of COV — an Animal Reservoir

By
M Dowling
-
0

There is a lot of evidence that the China coronavirus originated in the Wuhan lab, but Dr. Fauci just threw an animal reservoir out there for the terminally gullible.

Where’s the evidence?

Well, a CDC study says animal reservoirs can serve as hosts, and trigger new variants.

Fauci grabs on to those studies he thinks bolsters his narrative.

Watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply