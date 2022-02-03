Fauci Made Up a New Cause of COV — an Animal Reservoir

There is a lot of evidence that the China coronavirus originated in the Wuhan lab, but Dr. Fauci just threw an animal reservoir out there for the terminally gullible.
Where’s the evidence?
Well, a CDC study says animal reservoirs can serve as hosts, and trigger new variants.
Fauci grabs on to those studies he thinks bolsters his narrative.
Watch:
Fauci: Covid19 originated “from what was very likely an animal reservoir, given the similarity with bat viruses” pic.twitter.com/pr3AK3fvVJ
