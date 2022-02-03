Pelosi Congress/Capitol Police Block Access to J6 Videos & Emails

Judicial Watch is challenging the U.S Capitol Police as they block Judicial Watch’s lawsuit to gain access to videos and emails related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Why can’t the public see the videos and emails, especially Nancy Pelosi’s? The alleged reason is that Congress won’t let the police release them. They claim there is no public interest in their release. They are also insisting that sovereign immunity prevents citizens from suing for their release.

At the same time, the J6 witch hunt committee is demanding everything from anyone tied to the J6 rally. Additionally, they are demanding every note and every record of Donald Trump that never should have been turned over under Executive Privilege. Democrats went scorched earth on Executive Privilege.

The suit was filed by Judicial Watch under the common law right of access after the Capitol Police refused to provide requested records in January 2021.

The watchdog organization requested emails between the USCP executive and the Capitol Police Board, the FBI, the DoJ, the DHS on J6. They also requested videos within the Capitol on that day.

The suit was filed under the common law right of access to public records because Congress exempts itself from the Freedom of Information Act.

Democrats don’t want transparency and won’t release records. At best, they slow-walk some. They really dislike FOIA.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said of the issue, “The Pelosi Congress (and its police department) is telling a federal court it is immune from all transparency under law and is trying to hide every second of its January 6 videos and countless emails. The hypocrisy is rich, as this is the same Congress that is trying to jail witnesses who, citing privileges, object to providing documents to the Pelosi rump January 6 committee.”

