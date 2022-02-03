Virginia’s AG Steps in on Behalf of Loudoun School Parents

The Loudoun County Schools defied the Governor of Virginia’s mandate to allow parents to decide if their children are masked or not. Any student who shows up without a mask will be considered trespassers.

Trespassing in Virginia is a crime. It’s a Class 1 misdemeanor. Is the school going to have them charged with a crime? It would seem so.

So far, they are suspending children for 10 days. There are separate entrances for masked and unmasked students and parents are called in one by one for the suspensions.

So they will arrest kids without masks in Loudon County, VA? @GovernorVA and @JasonMiyaresVA need to take immediate legal action to protect school children. https://t.co/MAceP3VWrO — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 2, 2022

HELP IS ON THE WAY

Attorney General Jason Miyares will intervene in the Loudoun County mask fight.

The Governor and the Attorney General are joining Loudoun County parents in their lawsuit against the School Board for ignoring Executive Order Two and denying an “opt-out” option for parents. They have filed for a temporary injunction.

In the meantime, parents have to listen to the school.

Parents spoke out on Rob Schmitt’s show last night.

