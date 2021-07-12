Fauci pushes vaccine mandates, trashes Conservatives & the South



















Dr. Fauci, the left’s point man on COV mandates, was on State of the Union this Sunday calling for vaccines mandates while attacking conservatives and the south. We should trust him after he lied (by his own admission), distorted, and manipulated Americans.

The federal government does not and cannot legally require the COVID-19 vaccine, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he would welcome more mandates at the local level, particularly once the Food and Drug Administration grants the shots a full license instead of relying on an emergency authorization.

Dr. Fauci was responding to a question from Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” about whether the doctor thought it was generally a good idea for schools and businesses to require vaccinations.

“I remain of that opinion, that I do believe, at the local level, Jake, there should be more mandates. There really should be. We’re talking about a life-and-death situation. We have lost 600,000 Americans already, and we’re still losing more people,” said Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“There have been 4 million deaths worldwide,” he said. “This is serious business. So I am in favor of that.”

Watch:

What is really ironic is he kept saying we should forget politics but he then went on to trash the conservatives.

He’s not worried about the border invasion, just the conservative union gathering. He also forgets that black people aren’t buying his BS anymore either. He is an arrogant, partisan who makes everything about the party. And we should trust him, why?

Fauci asked, “Why are we having red states and places in the South, that are very highly ideological in one way, not wanting to get vaccinations?”

He argued that “vaccinations have nothing to do with politics,” despite directly involving himself in politics by advocating for local vaccine mandates.

The issue has become fiercely partisan, with a sizable majority of Democrats believing that students, teachers, and employees should be forced to receive the vaccine before being allowed back to school or work.

Republican legislators have banned vaccine passports in 11 states and are considering similar legislation in an additional 31 states.

Democrats see no limits to intruding on Americans’ freedoms, even to the point of forcing a non-approved drug with no long-term studies into Americans’ bodies.

Watch:

Jake Tapper asks Dr. Anthony Fauci to react to the CPAC Texas crowd cheering that the government has been unable to reach its vaccine goals so far. Fauci: “It’s horrifying… I just don’t get that. I mean, and I don’t think that anybody who is thinking clearly can get that.” pic.twitter.com/4nY7CMor5i — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 11, 2021

We believe in vaccination here at the Sentinel but this is an experimental, non-FDA-approved vaccine. We also believe in freedom first.

Biden can’t do a federal mandate so now Fauci is pushing local mandates.

