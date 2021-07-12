‘Biden’s filthy administration’ is lying about Cuba to ‘bring communism to America’



















They are really doing it, guys. Joe Biden’s filthy administration— which is working with China to bring communism to America—is pretending the eruption in Cuba is over Covid-19 and not over the EVIL communist regime. Do not forget this moment. Call these dogs out. ~ Candace Owens

The White House has said nothing about socialism/communism as the reason for the protests in Cuba. They are pretending it’s about COVID, just as the NY Times did. NPR is pulling the same thing. It’s clearly dishonest.

Thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere over the weekend to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. It was one of biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.https://t.co/Y0TqkHfTNd pic.twitter.com/JySv3Cu9Jq — NPR (@NPR) July 12, 2021

STATE DEPARTMENT LIES

Despite the overwhelming evidence pointing to freedom as the motive behind the demonstrations, Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of State‘s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, claimed that Cubans are angry about COVID and medicine shortages.

“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” Chung tweeted.

I'll never forget those protests against the German Measles pic.twitter.com/tRDUHJMQm5 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 12, 2021

BIDEN DISHONESTY

Figurehead President Biden tried to make it about COVID as well, although he mentioned the repression, not communism, just repression, and economic suffering.

He said in part in a statement, “We stand with the Cuban people as they bravely assert their fundamental and universal rights, and as they all call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering.”

Nowhere in the statement do the Biden handlers — who write his statements — mention socialism or communism which is the obvious problem here. That isn’t surprising since they are pushing totalitarian policies on the United States while lying about it with the help of the media and other corporatists.

LIBERTAD

In fact, videos showed mass crowds of Cuban demonstrators shouting “libertad” and “patria y vida” (homeland and life, opposite of the regime’s “patria o muerte,” which means “homeland or death”) while waving American flags, an international symbol of freedom embraced by oppressed peoples outside America.

This is deeply moving. Watch as Cubans wave the American flag while marching against the island’s 62 year-old communist dictatorship on the streets of Havana. Never forget what America represents to millions across the world. #SOSCuba🇨🇺 #PatriaYVida

pic.twitter.com/rbEZmL7YgB — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 11, 2021

CUBAN-AMERICANS BLAST THE LIARS IN THE WH

“COVID is the icing on the cake here because you have a socialist regime that says to people, ‘You have no freedom. You have no independence. You have no ability to speak freely, but you have a really good health care system.’ They don’t!” Senator Marco Rubio began.

“Of course COVID has a role to play, but this began well before COVID. These people are frustrated. They want to live in a normal country,” Rubio continued. “Why can’t the State Department, why can’t the White House just say it clearly: This is not about COVID, this is not about anything else! This is about freedom — say it!”

Alberto Miguel Fernandez, a retired U.S. diplomat who was born in Cuba, said, “What a dull, lifeless, dumb tweet by #Biden @StateDept official. People in Cuba aren’t calling for COVID shots or medicine. They are calling for Freedom.”

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.), who was born in Cuba, said, “The Biden Admin is totally deranged on #Cuba policy. This isn’t some pesky protest over COVID vaccines. This is about opposing a brutal communist regime, freeing political prisoners, and demanding free elections. If you can’t make that distinction, you are very bad at your job.”

Miami mayor leads Fla. politicians’ calls for US intervention in Cuba to avoid bloodbath https://t.co/TqCuqqFRJe pic.twitter.com/PJJB7cSptd — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 12, 2021

No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you. https://t.co/gdJ3dC9SOl — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 12, 2021

CANDACE OWENS UNLEASHED

Why is Joe Biden’s administration working to lie about what’s happening in #Cuba? Because they don’t want Americans,—who are seeing the beginning of totalitarian oppressions—to recognize what’s around the corner if we don’t stand up to their blatant corruption. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 12, 2021 They are really doing it, guys.

Joe Biden’s filthy administration— which is working with China to bring communism to America—is pretending the eruption in Cuba is over Covid-19 and not over the EVIL communist regime. Do not forget this moment. Call these dogs out. #SOSCuba https://t.co/1hHb3wp0eB — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 12, 2021 I personally spoke to some of the leaders of Cuba’s dissident movement just weeks ago. The mainstream media and Biden WH line that this liberty movement is solely about lack of vaccines and US sanctions is a total lie. It is about the evil repression of a communist tyranny. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 12, 2021

Related

















