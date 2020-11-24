It’s begun! Vaccinations & global health passes to fly

As totalitarians worldwide, including in the United States, take more and more liberties away from people, using COVID as an excuse, people need to start telling these overreaching politicians where the line must be drawn. They are planning to make a lot of these changes permanent.

The world’s largest air transport lobby group is developing a global ‘COVID travel pass’ app that will link vaccination status and coronavirus test results to a person’s travel documents.

GET VACCINATED OR STAY HOME

If it’s not COV, it will be flu or some other crisis, perhaps manufactured. They will make it impossible for people to function if they don’t get vaccines. The Chinese communists want personal data injected in a QR code along with the vaccine. They are already doing it and tied it to the police.

The head of Australia’s Qantas Airways has said his airline plans to require all international travelers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before boarding their flights and predicted similar policies would be adopted worldwide. He expects it to be a permanent policy.

Reporter Tim Pool thinks they won’t force people to be vaccinated, but you will just be unable to work or do anything if you don’t get vaccinated.

Watch:

GLOBAL COVID TRAVEL HEALTH PASS

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce also reportedly mentioned that many airlines are mulling over the possibility of an electronic passport that would indicate whether or not a traveler has been vaccinated and which vaccine they received.

The International Air Transport Association recently announced that it has entered the final stages of development of a digital health pass that will report air passengers’ COVID-19 testing and vaccination information to airlines and governments, the NY Times noted.

They’re going to make us walk around with health passes. That is a very dangerous idea.