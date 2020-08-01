Fauci says entire economy has to be shut down to stop the virus

Dr. Fauci testified before a House subcommittee on Friday on a national strategy for combating the Coronavirus.

He said we would not have much of a surge if we shut down the entire economy, which is already in dangerous territory. It’s shrinking and many businesses are folding.

Fauci told Congress on Friday that the U.S. is seeing a surge of COVID cases, compared with Europe, because Europe shut down by 95% and the U.S. only shut down 50% of the economy.

He has zero concern for anything but the virus. He makes this stuff up as he goes along, and is oblivious to the harm to Americans.

Fauci is suggesting we should have dismantled all economic engines. If we did, it would certainly allow us to become a socialist society, putting everyone on the government dole.

Fauci is a collectivist and loves the one-size-fits-all concept.

Didn’t Fauci say we only had to shut down to flatten the curve to keep hospitalizations under control?

Democrats fueled the riots once the lockdown began. Think about that.

President Trump strongly disagreed and tweeted that we tested more people, accounting for the larger number of cases. The media says that is a conspiracy theory.

Wrong! We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000. If we tested less, there would be less cases. How did Italy, France & Spain do? Now Europe sadly has flare ups. Most of our governors worked hard & smart. We will come back STRONG!”, Trump tweeted.

There are flare-ups in Europe as well as the USA as the President said.

Watch:

Dr. Fauci explains why the U.S. has continued to see a surge in cases while European countries have seen a sharp decrease. He says most European countries shut their economy by 95%, while functionally the U.S. only shut its economy down by 50%.https://t.co/pYCjQK5bri pic.twitter.com/IJdQ2Q1zKE — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 31, 2020