Gov Brown, where are the Oregon State Police we were promised

Independent reporter Drew Hernandez has recorded the latest behaviors of the Portland Antifa, and there is no sign of the Oregon State Police who are supposed to be the buffers for law enforcement. The State Police were supposed to get the anarcho-communists under control.

Governor Brown is an apparent liar. She lied about federal law officers leaving and she’s lying about the State Police getting the anarchists under control.

As you can see from these clips, there is no sign of the Oregon State Police.

BREAKING: BLM protester attempts to physically assault white protesters in Portland pic.twitter.com/Q5E7NCzsbb — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

Antifa thugs getting restless firing explosive projectiles off at the courthouse in a last attempt to get DHS attention pic.twitter.com/qG4JGRy9wX — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

White woman gets shamed out of BLM protest by black protesters in Portland pic.twitter.com/YM2aJWrQKh — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

They are still setting fires., but for them, this is calm:

BLM has started fires in the streets of Portland pic.twitter.com/NIUnpxMhNa — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

Antifa knocking on the back door of the federal courthouse here in Portland in an attempt to bait the police pic.twitter.com/mRX0tVstGE — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

Black Lives Matter is also present in Portland:

BLM is having a hard time regulating ANTIFA here in Portland pic.twitter.com/djTCyc1R3I — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

The looting continues:

ANTIFA CRIME: Antifa burglars and vandals attempting to break into businesses with a crow bar here in downtown Portland pic.twitter.com/ZVL1ynxaks — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

The rioters message here in Portland is clear pic.twitter.com/ax5X4q8gXs — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

Arsonists are getting right to work starting fires in the middle of the street in front of the courthouse in Portland pic.twitter.com/di12PABbXI — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

Antifa and BLM rioters have begun lighting American flags on fire in front of the courthouse in Portland pic.twitter.com/JLx5utet8w — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

BREAKING: Arsonists attempting to bait police to a fight with starting fires in front of the courthouse in Portland pic.twitter.com/jqk8PoWiRQ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

They are mostly fighting among themselves:

BIZARRE: BLM activist throws a “woke tantrum” in the middle of the street pic.twitter.com/1SNn3yNQSo — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

Antifa and BLM hilariously fighting over what they stand for pic.twitter.com/lLT6YppfdY — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

They bring their babies, it’s child abuse:

More toddlers brought by genius Antifa mothers here at a Portland demonstration pic.twitter.com/OeOPvomK1w — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

FAIL: ANTIFA THUG GETS OWNED BY HIS OWN EXPLOSIVE pic.twitter.com/E3q7J1bHl3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

No violence from the DHS, they are not instigating these lunatics:

FAKE NEWS DEBUNKED: Protesters have been protesting for a while without any violent action, yet Not a single tear gas canister or pepper ball fired on protesters This just goes to show, DHS and Portland police are not “violently” firing on protesters for no reason pic.twitter.com/lVQETRhH6L — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

Governor Brown, where are the State Police?

Despite calls for peace by @OregonGovBrown Rioters have still showed up with dangerous weapons such as “katanas” to combat police here at the federal courthouse pic.twitter.com/T7PTFj9DsB — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

MUST WATCH: Antifa rioters are now being donated “riot gear” by out of state donations to assist them in riots against police here in Portland pic.twitter.com/aXEHuxkajs — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

Fringe BLM activist: “BLM stands against all cops and Feds” pic.twitter.com/juZsM7LXOV — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Fringe BLM activist declaring Portland demonstrations will last forever here at the justice center pic.twitter.com/rEt3RJGO5B — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

The funders, Riot Ribs is gone:

RIOT RIBS GOES DOWN BLM RIBS GOES UP ALL UNSANITARY AND UNREGULATED SERVING RIBS NEAR TRASH CANS pic.twitter.com/UVeuabjhz3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

RIP RIOT RIBS HERE IS A LOOK AT THEIR ONCE MENUE 1. Chili Tear Fries

2. Riot Dog

3. Dr. Pepper Spray

4. ACAB Bacon Bits

5. Flaming Arson Wings

6. Brutality Burger#NEVERFORGET — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

Seattle anti-law enforcement protester to Seattle police officers, “You are a fascist!” One individual leans in to say, “F*ck you!” pic.twitter.com/V5nC4LpNLS — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 1, 2020

After a Patriot assaulted a leftist in front of City Hall, this Seattle Police Officer proceeded to take down a police report for the very persons who are calling to defund him pic.twitter.com/9MNdCwhJvi — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

RIOT RIBS has quickly been replaced here in Downtown Portland pic.twitter.com/EsbV0sFgee — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020