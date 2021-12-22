Fauci Says It’s Not Acceptable that 50 Million People Are Unvaccinated

















King Fauci doesn’t believe 50 million people are allowed to have their own opinions and make their own decisions about their bodies.

“You have a highly effective vaccine that is very safe, and you have 50 million people in the country who refuse to get vaccinated, many of which are motivated purely by differences in political ideology, which is really unacceptable,” Fauci said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “You have a highly effective vaccine that is very safe, and you have 50 million people in the country who refuse to get vaccinated, many of which are motivated purely by differences in political ideology, which is really unacceptable.”https://t.co/9FRAgVBQor pic.twitter.com/EPMuJK61Gr — CSPAN (@cspan) December 20, 2021

Last week, he indicated to Andrea Mitchell that individual choices must give way to the collective.

Fauci: “I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they’re not gonna do that, sometimes you’ve got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices…” pic.twitter.com/yxbOw9cwKw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 8, 2021

