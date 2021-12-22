Fauci Says It’s Not Acceptable that 50 Million People Are Unvaccinated

By
M Dowling
-
0

King Fauci doesn’t believe 50 million people are allowed to have their own opinions and make their own decisions about their bodies.

“You have a highly effective vaccine that is very safe, and you have 50 million people in the country who refuse to get vaccinated, many of which are motivated purely by differences in political ideology, which is really unacceptable,” Fauci said.

Last week, he indicated to Andrea Mitchell that individual choices must give way to the collective.


