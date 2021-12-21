Chicago Mayor Mandates Vax Passports to Enter Public Places

















Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that people will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, and gyms. She is the latest to demand a vaccine passport. There is no longer any reason for this but these people have ulterior motives.

“Despite our diligent and equitable vaccine distribution efforts throughout this year, unfortunately, our city continues to see a surge of COVID-19 Delta and now Omicron cases,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

The mayor said that “new steps must be taken to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents” by mandating vaccine passports.

“This public health order requiring proof of vaccination to visit certain indoor public places is a necessary measure to ensure we can continue to enjoy our city’s many amenities as we enter the new year,” Lightfoot, a Democrat, added in the statement.

She lied and claimed the mil Omicron virus is deadly.

“There’s no denying that we’re in a fifth wave of COVID-19. This new wave is seemingly more deadly than the last, spreading faster and causing profound harm,” Lightfoot said during a news conference. “To be clear I’ve not been this concerned about COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. If you wish to live life as normally as possible with the easy to do the things that you love, you must be vaccinated in the city of Chicago starting Jan. 3.”

These vaccine passports are dangerous overreach and they violate our privacy rights.

Other major U.S. cities that have mandated vaccine passports include New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Philadelphia. Boston also joined those cities by mandating vaccine passes on Monday.

This is insane. Why would anyone vote for this woman? Crime is out of control and she’s worried about vaccines and passports.

NEW – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposes a vaccine mandate for restaurants, bars, gyms, and other indoor venues starting Jan 3.pic.twitter.com/RvQ9LamsU6 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 21, 2021

