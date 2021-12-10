Fauci Shamelessly Exploits Santa – Get a Gag Order on Him!

















Biden’s chief medical bureaucrat Anthony Fauci told USA Today that Santa Claus is “good to go” after he received his booster shot.

“Santa already has great innate immunity,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told USA TODAY. “This year he is even more protected because he has been fully vaccinated and boosted. Santa will be just fine and is good to go!”

“As Christmas approaches, Santa is making a list and checking it twice. He’s also ready to deliver presents around the world after receiving his COVID-19 booster shot, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert,” the paper reported.

He’s taking Santa’s name in vain. Is there nothing he won’t co-opt? He’s a little tyrant and busybody.

He did something similar last year as well:

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. “I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020

As we reported, Fauci the grinch wants people to ask family members for vaccination status before allowing them to come over and celebrate the holidays.

Fauci probably tells his grandkids that Santa won’t deliver gifts to houses that aren’t fully vaxxed https://t.co/5xZpPhPZQS — Yantis (@nmichael32) December 8, 2021

Related















