Breaking…NBC/MSNBC Settle with Covington Kid Nick Sandmann

















Nick Sandmann has settled with NBC News [for their egregious attempts to destroy his reputation with deceit and manipulation].

On Friday, former Covington Catholic School student Nick Sandmann revealed on Twitter that he and NBC have reached a confidential settlement as a result of Sandmann’s defamation suit against the media outlet.

In January of 2020, Sandmann and CNN reached a settlement in his multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against the mainstream media outlet. In July of the same year, Sandmann won his defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post.

Hopefully, these corrupt Democrat Party leftists we call media make him very rich.

Sandmann sued NBC for $275 million for defamation. He was only 16 at the time of this vicious media coverage which, we must add, was made up out of whole cloth.

The lawsuit alleged that “NBC Universal attacked Nicholas by relying heavily on biased and unreliable sources without conducting any reasonable investigation of the circumstances surrounding the January 18 incident.”

“NBC Universal’s attacks on Nicholas included at least fifteen (15) defamatory television broadcasts, six (6) defamatory online articles, and many tweets falsely accusing Nicholas and his Covington Catholic High School (“CovCath”) classmates of racists acts, including among other things, engaging in racist conduct by instigating a threatening confrontation with several African American men (“the Black Hebrew Israelites”) and subsequently instigating a threatening confrontation with Native Americans who were allegedly in the midst of prayer during the Indigenous Peoples March at the National Mall when Nicholas confronted them, during which NBC Universal asserted Nicholas assaulted both the Black Hebrew Israelites and Native American political activist Phillips.”

The lawsuit stated further that NBC Universal created a false narrative of a “hate crime” committed by Nicholas. They refused to acknowledge that they did anything wrong and continued the false narrative for over a week. They continued to accuse Nicholas of “racist behavior.

They even had “white supremacy” panels on MSNBC to discuss him and rip him apart.

NBC settles with Nicholas Sandmann, marking his third settlement following CNN and Washington Post. https://t.co/TRSFmFNo7N — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 17, 2021

Related















