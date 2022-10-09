Fauci Warned There’d Be an Infectious Diseases Challenge in January 2017

Earlier, we posted an article revealing that the CCP appears to have known about COVID as early as May 2019 but didn’t bother to warn anyone. One of our readers reminded us of the peculiar fortune-telling skills of the Left that came to the fore on January 12, 2017.

On that date, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Anthony S. Fauci, MD, and other global health leaders encouraged the Trump administration to plan for pandemics during a Global Health Experts meeting at Georgetown University Medical Center.

“If there’s one message that I want to leave with you today based on my experience, it is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,” Fauci said.

The event was organized by the Center for Global Health Science and Security (GHSS) at Georgetown University Medical Center in partnership with the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Watch the recorded event here.

At the same time, the US, World Bank, WHO, and Global AIDS Fund had new leaders.

“It’s hard to think of a more important time for this kind of meeting and for activism and a willingness to speak out in the public health community and the global health community than it is right now on the eve of Donald Trump becoming our next president,” said Ronald A. Klain, JD (C’83), general counsel for Revolution LLC and the Obama administration’s former Ebola “czar.”

He’s also Joe Biden’s Chief of Staff, who has much to do with Biden’s horrendous domestic and international decisions. Some say he is running the country.

“If you think about all the things that could very quickly devastate a population, devastate a country, pandemics is really near if not at the top of that list,” said Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. Significant progress towards pandemic preparedness has been made, but a lot of work remains, he added. “I would argue that still today, in many ways, we are not ready for the next big pandemic, which is going to come at some point, and so the question is, how do we get ready?”

The Center for Global Health and Security said a “pandemic is inevitable.”

Fauci didn’t want to have to negotiate with Congress every time he needs resources as he did during the Zika outbreak.

Of course, he didn’t want to be bothered with Congress. He’s not big on the Constitution.

“The threat of a pandemic is very real,” said Rebecca Katz, Ph.D., MPH, co-director of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center and associate professor of international health at the School of Nursing and Health Studies. “And there are also a lot of gaps in our capacity to prevent, detect and respond. But there are also a lot of very exciting avenues to improve our approaches and to explore new initiatives.”

“The role of academic centers and institutions in global health is perhaps more important now than ever before,” Healton said. “Our overarching goal is to leverage our research and educational programs in a way that allows our institution, working in many cases with partners such as our colleagues at Harvard here today, to enhance the meaningful contributions and the real impact that we and other academic institutions can have on global health.”

In conclusion, they are very prescient, almost too prescient to be believed. They knew there would be a pandemic. They didn’t want Congress getting in their way, and they had a new president coming in they could hit up.

