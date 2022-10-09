Peer-Reviewed Study: 94.23% with Abnormal Blood Samples as in Clotting

A recent study analyzed the blood of 1,006 mRNA-vaccinated people. Blood was collected pre and post-vaccination. The study found that 94.23% had abnormal blood samples after vaccination!

Researchers reported “strange phenomena, “deformations,” and “anomalies” in the blood after dark-field microscopic examination.

Image (a) below shows one patient’s blood before vaccination. Image (b) shows particles among the red blood cells. The red blood cells have lost shape and appear to clot together one month after a Pfizer mRNA ‘vaccination.’

Researchers noted, “The red blood cells at the right (b) are no longer spherical and are clumping as in coagulation and clotting.”

CONCLUSION

“In conclusion, such abrupt changes as we have documented in the peripheral blood profile of 948 patients have never been observed after inoculation by any vaccines in the past, according to our clinical experience.

“The sudden transition, usually at the time of a second mRNA injection, from a state of perfect normalcy to a pathological one, with accompanying hemolysis, visible packing and stacking of red blood cells in conjunction with the formation of gigantic conglomerate foreign structures, some of them appearing as graphene-family super-structures, is unprecedented.

“Such phenomena have never been seen before after any “vaccination” of the past. In our collective experience, and our shared professional opinion, the large quantity of particles in the blood of mRNA injection recipients is incompatible with normal blood flow, especially at the level of the capillaries.”

This study used a standard dark field microscope. The changes in the blood are obvious and immediate to observe. Any medical expert with standard microscope equipment would have been able to observe these horrific abnormalities in the blood. pic.twitter.com/ap6RUWuiJg — Chris (@chrislittlewoo8) October 6, 2022

All the International abnormal blood samples of injected persons, 948 cases, showed tubular/fibrous formations & frequently also crystalline & lamellar formations with extremely complex but consistently similar morphologies across all of the patients with abnormal blood samples. pic.twitter.com/rNkqb1wPqV — Chris (@chrislittlewoo8) October 6, 2022

Related