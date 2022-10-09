Mitch McConnell Sinks to a Despicable New Low

Sen. Mitch McConnell is paying for ads his political group puts out to assassinate the character of Alaska Republican Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka. They are nasty. Conservatives in Alaska don’t want Lisa Murkowski, but McConnell doesn’t care. The Alaska Republican Party removed Murkowski from the party. She’s at 50% because Democrats are voting for her in the corrupt ranked-choice voting system Murkowski promoted.
Murkowski wrote the climate agenda bill. She’s not a Republican.
According to Five Thirty Eight, Murkowski votes 67% of the time with Joe Biden’s agenda.
Mitch’s ads accuse Mrs. Tshibaka of fraud. It’s beyond despicable.
McConnell and his Senate Leadership Fund attacking another Republican is shocking and disgusting. If she wins, how is she supposed to work with McConnell?
He is determined to destroy Mrs. Tshibaka’s reputation, which will drive Alaskans away from the Republican Party.
The race is tied, and McConnell’s trying to nudge it over the line to progressive Lisa Murkowski.
My favorite for Senate in Alaska is Kelly Tshibaka! 😃
We must purge the Mitch McConnell RINOs, like Lisa RINO Murkowski, from the Senate! 🤨
Murkowski hasn’t a conservative bone in her body! In fact, she’s not even a Republican in Name Only. She’s a feminist progressive. 😳 pic.twitter.com/uM4pmZJ088
— Daniel F. Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) October 9, 2022
Character assassination of conservatives is standard procedure for Mitch. He has destroyed several decent candidates in recent years (Jones, Kobach, Collins, …). He considers the senate to be his territory, and one must be devoted to him to be supported. It Mitch cannot be removed, there will be no decent republican party.
My republican senate candidate, Kathy Salvi, will not utter a word about the right issues. She will not support Trump policies nor take any anti-RINO positions. It’s a RINO. Any real conservative would be speaking on the top issues. I will not vote for any senate candidate who is not America First and anti-RINO, explicitly.
Illogical, yes stupidly illogical, moves like this act of Republican suicide mean that no matter which party has a technical majority in the Senate the left’s agenda will keep moving forward, and, if unchanged, it is just a matter of time until the GOP is irrelevant.
The election of Donald Trump was not a statement that he had a pleasing personality was was so liked, so electable. Rather it showed a hungering and thirst for people not wanting elitist career politicians, including career political families like the Bush family, the Murkowski’s (first appointed by her father when he became governor and resigned from the senate) or even Hilary who tried to portray herself as the ultimate political insider just perfectly prepared to be president.
The Republican part y of insiders and thw swamp is doomed. New blood or death.