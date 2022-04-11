Fauci’s Back on TV! Warning of the Return of Indoor Masks

By
M Dowling
-
1
6

Fauci’s back on primetime!

On ABC’s This Week, White House medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that we might be back in masks indoors once again. He said he was afraid this uptick would happen if the restrictions were relaxed.

This partisan fraud knows the relaxing of restrictions isn’t the cause of the uptick. It is a milder illness now but that won’t matter. They are capable of locking us down again.

Don’t be surprised if the mail-in ballots come back before the November election.

Watch:

Watch the full clip:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brad
Brad
30 seconds ago

We must all resist ! Especially businesses

0
Reply