Musk Says ‘No’ to Twitter Board, Hostile Takeover? Stocks Fall 7%

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced on the social media site Sunday night that Mr. Musk will not be joining the company’s board despite an invitation to join. Twitter shares fell about 7% in pre-market trading after the news came out. He ended his previous deal to buy no more than 14.9% of the stock.

Following discussions with management, Musk decided against joining Twitter’s board over the weekend.

BULLISH

Bloomberg pointed out that Musk could put up a hostile bid to the shareholders and possibly take over the company. The company’s shares went up a third when he became the largest shareholder.

Since he’s not a member of the board, he doesn’t have to worry about any conflicts of interest with his other companies, Bloomberg notes.

Deleted Tweets

On Monday, he deleted, without explanation, his tweet of a single emoji — a smiling face with a hand over its mouth.

Elon Musk deleted this cryptic tweet after it was announced he won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors… pic.twitter.com/kmag7cprMp — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) April 11, 2022

It was a response to Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal’s announcement that Musk would not take up his board seat.

He deleted one more poll tweet about twitter headquarter and homeless shelter. The tweet was a poll asking: Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway. In response, 91.5% said ‘yes’.

Businessman Nick Huber responded by repeating a story told by Carl Icahn about firing 12 floors of people and Musk joked back, “Exactly!”.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT

Mr. Musk told Twitter of his refusal Saturday, an arrogant Mr., Agrawal said.

“We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders was the best path forward,” Mr. Agrawal wrote.

The comment “fiduciary duty” and “acting in the company’s best interests” would have limited Musk’s free speech.

Agrawal noted that Mr. Musk remains the company’s biggest stockholder, owing more than 9% of the company.

“We have and will always value input from our shareholders, whether they are on our Board or not,” Agrawal said. “Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”

Agrawal added that “there will be distractions ahead but our goals and priorities remain unchanged. The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else’s. Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on our work, and what we’re building.”

Unfortunately, what they’re building is an anti-free speech enterprise.

At least they probably can’t suspend Elon Musk – we think.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022



THERE’ SOMETHING ELSE

Musk asked if Twitter is dying since the people with the most followers rarely used the platform.

Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

And @justinbieber only posted once this entire year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

