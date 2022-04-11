Alabama, Florida, Georgia Sue Biden Over His Refusal to Deport Illegal Aliens

Alabama sued Biden over his refusal to deport illegal aliens and was joined by Florida and Georgia. The lawsuit alleges that DHS overreached on immigration policy which is arbitrary and capricious. They claim it is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit attempts to prevent immigration-related agencies such as ICE and CBP from following Biden’s fiats now and in the future.

Just the News reports:

The lawsuit alleges that the Biden administration’s immigration policy exceeds the authority of the Department of Homeland Security, is arbitrary and capricious, illegally bypassed notice and public commenting, and is unconstitutional.

They want a new policy ended. The policy was announced by Mayorkas and went into effect on November 29. It instituted sweeping changes to customs and immigration enforcement.

The AGs are asking the court to nullify the policy, and permanently prohibit DHS, CBP, ICE, and CIS from following it. They’re seeking a permanent injunction to end “the Biden Administration’s wholesale abdication of its statutory duties.”

They’re also asking the court to require the federal agencies to follow the existing immigration laws enacted by Congress.

It’s late in coming but at least they are suing now. Why isn’t every Republican governor signing on to this?

MAYORKAS BRAGGED ABOUT VIOLATING THE LAW

In January, Secretary Mayorkas bragged about not following immigration law.

During a speech in January to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas boasted about the administration’s policy that does not consider illegal entry into the country a crime.

He actually said he will pick and choose what portions of immigration law he would follow.

“We have fundamentally changed immigration enforcement in the interior,” Mayorkas declared in an interview with CBS News Thursday. “For the first time ever, our policy explicitly states that a non-citizen’s unlawful presence in the United States will not, by itself, be a basis for the initiation of an enforcement action.

“This is a profound shift away from the prior administration’s indiscriminate enforcement.”

There is NO internal enforcement and he has basically abolished ICE.

He won’t enforce the law. If no one will arrest him, how about trying to impeach him? Most internal reports say over 3 million crossed illegally into the US under Brandon.

Watch:

Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: “Unlawful presence in the United States will alone not be a basis for an immigration enforcement action.” pic.twitter.com/kLofccX7PM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 21, 2022

Related