Unbelievable! The Latest About Trump’s Judge -Tanya Chutkan

I was on a Reddit thread where they were discussing Judge Chutkan. Reddit is all liberal or leftist now. They were trashing Donald Trump for trying to change the judge and the venue for his DC trial. They were offended that there was a suggestion the judge wouldn’t be impartial and DC wouldn’t be a fair venue. That led to my looking at some of Judge Chutkan’s conflicts of interest.

In addition to her bias against January Six defendants, she was appointed by Barack Obama [because she is far left]. She also worked at the same law firm as Hunter. Let’s just say, for argument’s sake, that she can be impartial; what about her past with Burisma and her former law firm representing Fusion GPS? She didn’t recuse herself when the Fusion case came up until she was found out the day before the proceedings.

She did recuse and cannot now remain as the judge.

Judge Tanya Chutkan knows full well she must recuse.

TRANSCRIPT (via David Croom)

Kash Patel: “Judge Chutkan, for those who don’t know, represented Burisma, Hunter Biden’s fraudulent consulting firm, she was a lawyer at the same law firm with Hunter Biden. But Seb, let’s put that aside. What other matters are there for her recusal? In 2017 when Devin Nunes and I were running the Russiagate investigation, we figured out who paid for the Steele dossier. Fusion GPS, the DNC, and the Hillary Clinton campaign paid Christopher Steele millions of dollars and they laundered it through the FBI and the FISA court to unlawfully surveil Donald Trump. That’s big-time stuff.

On the eve of us winning that disclosure, before the world knew, Fusion GPS took us to federal court and that case landed in JUDGE CHUTKAN’S COURT ROOM. … After a month of heavy litigation where Judge Chutkan knew the ins and outs of Fusion GPS, our proceedings, all possible witnesses, etc., when she could not prevent us from prevailing, she recused -on her own- from that case. Why?”

“We found out her law firm, Boies Schiller, represented Fusion GPS. The very client that was in front of her in federal court was one of her former clients. That is rule #1 for disqualification.”

GORKA: “Boies Schiller Flexner is the same company where Chutkan and Hunter Biden worked!”

PATEL: “You gotta ask yourself, Seb, how come it took Chutkan a month [to recuse herself]? … She wanted to block the bank records. Imagine if we never found out who paid for the dossier. … She set the precedent. She cannot neutrally and arbitrarily preside over Donald Trump’s criminal trial when she recused herself from the very representation of the Democratic entrenchment: the DNC, the Hillary Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, because she was so biased because of her prior representation from Boies Schiller. How could she possibly be allowed to stay on this case? And it wasn’t us, Seb.

We got her off because of her own history. That precedent is what Donald Trump’s lawyers must apply this week.” Perhaps this recusal issue is why four other district court judges including Boasberg sat in the back of the courtroom for President Trump’s appearance last week. Perhaps the judges were proactively contemplating who would meet the DC recusal threshold.

Go to 12:20 on the mark:

