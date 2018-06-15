FBI Agent Was “With Her” When S/he Interviewed “President” Hillary

Agents 1 and 5, mentioned in the Inspector General’s report released Thursday, were in a relationship and later married. They were very pro-Hillary and anti-Trump (go to p. 412). Agent 1 interviewed Hillary. One of the agents was non-partisan but the FBI won’t let Congress interview him.

According to the report, “Agent 1 was one of four agents responsible for the day-to-day activities of the Midyear investigation. Agent 1’s duties included conducting witness interviews and Agent 1 was one of the two agents who interviewed former Secretary Clinton on July 2.”

She also referred to Mrs. Clinton as “the President” four days after she interviewed her, four months before the election.

But…but…there was NO political bias. How much do you want to bet Rod Rosenstein or someone like him reworded the conclusion of the report that there was no political bias?

In one instant message exchange, she wrote:

15:07:41, Agent 1: “…I’m done interviewing the President – thentype the 302. 18 hour day….”

15:13:32, FBI Employee: “you interviewed the president?” 15:17:09, Agent 1: “you know – HRC” [Hillary Rodham Clinton]15:17:18, Agent 1: “future pres”

15:17:22, Agent 1: “Trump cant win”

15:17:31, Agent 1: “demographics dont line up” 15:17:37, Agent 1: “America has changed”

She said she didn’t treat her any differently despite her political viewpoint.

On October 28th, after Comey sent the first letter to Congress about the Clinton emails on Weiner’s laptop, this exchange took place:

13:46:48, Agent 5: “jesus christ… Trump: Glad FBI is fixing ‘horrible mistake’ on clinton emails… for fuck’s sake.”

13:47:27, Agent 5: “the fuck’s sake part was me, the rest wasTrump.”

13:49:07, Agent 1: “Not sure if Trump or the fifth floor is worse…” 13:49:22, Agent 5: “I’m so sick of both…”

13:50:25, Agent 5: “+o( TRUMP”207

13:50:30, Agent 5: “+o( Fifth floor”

13:50:34, Agent 5: “+o( FBI”

13:50:44, Agent 5: “+o( Average American public”

The American public are zeros according to her.

On August 29, 2016, Agent 1 and Agent 5 exchanged the following instant messages as part of a discussion about their jobs. The sender of each message is noted after the timestamp.

10:39:49, Agent 1: “I find anyone who enjoys [this job] an absolute fucking idiot. If you dont think so, ask them one more question. Who are you voting for? I guarantee you it will be Donald Drumpf.”

10:40:13, Agent 5: “i forgot about drumpf…”

10:40:27, Agent 5: “that’s so sad and pathetic if they want to vote for him.”<10:40:43, Agent 5: “someone who can’t answer a question”

10:40:51, Agent 5: “someone who can’t be professional for even a second”

On September 9, 2016, Agent 1 and Agent 5 exchanged the following instant messages.

08:56:43, Agent 5: “i’m trying to think of a ‘would i rather’ instead of spending time with those people”

08:56:54, Agent 1: “stick your tongue in a fan??”

08:56:58, Agent 5: “i would rather have brunch with trump”

08:57:03, Agent 1: “ha”

08:57:15, Agent 1: “french toast with drumpf”

08:57:19, Agent 5: “i would rather have brunch with trump and a bunch of his supporters like the ones from ohio that are retarded”

08:57:23, Agent 5: “:)”

Agent 5 told the OIG these instant messages “referenced TV programming and commentary that Agent 1 and Agent 5 had recently viewed together.” Agent 5 continued, “The reference was not a general statement about a particular part of the country, rather it was in jest and pertained to individuals’ inability to articulate any reason why they so strongly favored one candidate over another.”

On Election Day on November 8, 2016, Agent 1 and Agent 5 exchanged the following instant messages.

14:21:10, Agent 1: “You think HRC is gonna win right? You think weshould get nails and some boards in case she doesnt”

14:21:56, Agent 5: “she better win… otherwise i’m gonna be walkingaround with both of my guns.”

14:22:05, Agent 5: “and likely quitting on the spot” 14:28:43, Agent 1: “You should know;…..” 14:28:45, Agent 1: “that”

14:28:50, Agent 1: “I’m…..”

14:28:56, Agent 1: “with her.”

14:28:58, Agent 1: “ooooooooooooooooooo”

14:29:02, Agent 1: “show me the money”

14:29:03, Agent 5: “<:o)”

14:29:14, Agent 5: “screw you trump”

14:19:18, Agent 5: “wheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!”

14:29:32, Agent 5: “go baby, go! let’s give her Virginia”

14:30:03, Agent 1: “not to my country. You just cant get up and try to appeal to all the worst things in humans and fool my country….”

14:30:12, Agent 1: “Just 49% of us…..”14:30:25, Agent 5: “let’s hope it’s 49% or less…” 14:30:31, Agent 5: “we’ll find out…”

In a December 6, 2016 exchange, Agent 5 complained to Agent 1 about being required to be on call on the day of the presidential inauguration. In the middle of expressing displeasure about this, Agent 5 sent a message to Agent 1that stated, “fuck trump.”

On February 9, 2017, in the context of an FBI employee receiving a presidential award for public service, Agent 5 messaged, “…I think now that trump is the president, i’d refuse it. it would be an insult to even be considered for it.”