Unhinged Kathy Griffin Calls Kevin Hart a “P***y” in Racially-Tinged Attack

Unhinged madwoman Kathy Griffin bashed a fellow comedian who is actually funny. The reason she attacked is that he does not trash President Trump. If you aren’t as nasty as she is, you are on her blacklist apparently.

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” Griffin told USA Today.

“And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a p***y move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will.”

Sources close to Kevin Hart said she is the last person on his mind.

Kathy is the last person on Kevin’s mind, believe me,” sources close to the 38-year-old actor told Fox News. Mr. Hart feels “the Trump bits are overused.”

It’s also not his style. ‘Style’ is something Mad Kathy knows nothing about. She is just nasty and crazy.

After the Griffin interview was published, one fan responded by saying Hart being a “black man who doesn’t mention [Trump] in his act is exactly why he is successful and people like him. He’s able to use comedy to unite and make people laugh instead of alienating half the population.”

“[What] does Kevin Hart being black have to do with this?” asked another user. “Some of the dumbest hot takes on race and politics come from white liberals.”

Something else Griffin knows nothing about — unity.

