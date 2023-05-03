FBI Allegedly Has a Memo Detailing Joe Biden Pay-to-Play Scheme

House GOP investigators claim the FBI possesses a document alleging a pay-to-play bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden. They have subpoenaed it in an explosive new twist in their long-running corruption probe of the first family.

The report from Fox News indicates that Sen. Chas. Grassley and Rep. Jim Comer learned of the document, FD-1023, from a whistleblower.

This is extremely serious, especially if the top law enforcement agency hides it.

Comer said his committee issued a subpoena to compel the FBI to produce the memo. Comer’s committee wants all accompanying documents with the name “Biden.”

Money for Policy Decisions

The memo allegedly details an “arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.”

“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States,” Grassley said. Miranda Devine reports that the foreign national is not from China.

“The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people,” Comer said.

BREAKING: House Oversight Chairman @RepJamesComer issued a subpoena today demanding the FBI produce a record related to an alleged “criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national,” according to a subpoena obtained by ABC News w. @KFaulders pic.twitter.com/cRvCumAdPC — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) May 3, 2023

Related