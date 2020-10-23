FBI asks to interview Hunter’s former business partner

The FBI has asked Hunter Biden’s former business associate Tony Bobulinski to sit for an interview Friday, Bobulinski’s lawyers told the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which released a statement Friday.

The FBI has also asked Bobulinski, who went on the record Thursday to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of lying about his involvement with his son’s business dealings, to turn over copies of his phones.

The FBI declined to comment to Fox News “in keeping with our standard practice of neither confirming nor denying the existence of an investigation.”

WHO IS TONY BOBULINSKI

Tony Bobulinski, the former business partner of Hunter Biden and James Gilliar in the Chinese energy company venture, gave a presser Thursday. He stated emphatically that Joe Biden was deeply involved in Hunter’s deals.

Bobulinski had first-hand knowledge and spoke to Joe Biden personally. Mr. Bobulinski came with three phones he used during that time period, which contained evidence of what appears to be criminal behavior.

Before he revealed this information, he was told they were all going down if he came forward. Still, he has the guts to do it. He’s not a Republican, not political, and has given only to a few Democrat campaigns.

He told a story of $5 million transferred directly to the Biden family.

His statements are compelling and very believable.

Watch: