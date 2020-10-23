Biden’s public option is the danger sign

Joe Biden falsely claimed last night that his healthcare plan is not single-payer.

He said he will have a public option. A public option means government — taxpayers — will find the insurance plan. No private insurance company can compete with the bottomless taxpayer purse.

Also, companies will drop health insurance. Why would they pay for it if there is free or nearly free public option?

It was always the plan. Obamacare was designed to destroy personal health insurance.

It will also mean — of necessity – massive tax increases.

Joe Biden’s Public Option Would Mean Massive Tax Hikeshttps://t.co/NkGGWIaAF9 #Debates2020 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2020

Biden lied last night and said no one lost their health insurance under Obamacare. In truth, millions lost their insurance. It was created to make that happen. It was meant to be so bad that we all would demand government healthcare.

It was the lie of the year – you can keep your doctor, you can keep your healthcare plan.

Let’s not forget that Kamala said we would all lose our personal healthcare insurance.

President @realDonaldTrump: When Biden says "public option," he's talking about socialized medicine#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/5gFUKEFEXL — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 23, 2020