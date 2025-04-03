FBI Bagpipe Hero James Dennehy Is Tied to Hunter’s Laptop

Remember the FBI hero who was fired and left the J Edgar Hoover building for the last time, marching to cheers, applause, and a bagpiper? His name is James Dennehy. He showed up in the Catherine Herridge investigation, which she undertook with Michael Shellenberger. Dennehy was involved in the Hunter laptop lies before the 2020 election. In case you’ve forgotten, the FBI blamed a dangerous foreign country to cover for the infamous Hunter Biden.

Yes, Dennehy is a real hero.

New York is so broken right now here’s a video of James Dennehy who was forced to resign for intentionally withholding Epstein files to protect influential people committing child rape & he got a bagpipe celebration by staff members. Sick & disgusting. pic.twitter.com/qMARp7IGmP — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) March 7, 2025

James Dennehy withheld the Epstein files from the Attorney General. All of the clapping seals in this video are treacherous pedophile sympathizers who deserve to lose their jobs. @FBIDirectorKash https://t.co/IMcISYtKmr — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) March 7, 2025

Catherine Herridge gave us a preview of her report about the laptop fraud, and his name popped up (see below).

As Hans Mahncke wrote on X: The FBI didn’t impose a “gag order” on Hunter Biden’s laptop—they imposed a “gag order” on the truth about it.

They falsely claimed the laptop was Russian disinformation, and one agent didn’t get the notice of the gag order and told the truth before they imposed the gag order. He gave it away. These people need to be prosecuted.

Mrs.Herridge writes:

An FBI official admitted to House investigators that an FBI employee had inadvertently confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop to Twitter on a conference call the morning of October 14, 2020, the day the New York Post published a story about it.

“I recall that when the question came up, an intelligence analyst assigned to the Criminal Investigative Division said something to the effect of, ‘Yes, the laptop is real’,” the then Russia unit chief testified in a closed door transcribed interview.

“I believe it was an (Office of General Counsel) attorney assigned to the (Foreign Influence Task Force) stepped in and said, ‘We will not comment further on this topic.’”

For the first time, and with a change of administration, the FBI has now turned over to GOP House investigators the internal chat messages that show Bureau leadership actively silenced its employees.

The FBI, which had a special task force to counter foreign election interference, could have set the record straight by confirming the laptop was real and the subject of an ongoing criminal probe. Instead, FBI leadership allowed the false narrative about the laptop to gain momentum.

The FBI provided the chat messages to congressional investigators with heavy redactions.

Some of the redactions on the chats are marked “OGC AGC,” which appears to mean that they were made by the FBI’s Office of General Counsel and Associate General Counsel.

An individual whose name is blacked out tells Elvis M. Chan, the San Francisco-based FBI special agent tasked with interacting with social media companies, there was a “gag order” on discussion of Hunter Biden’s laptop. In a separate exchange, Chan is told, “official response no commen(t).”

In the chat, the FBI officials showed awareness that the laptop may have contained evidence of criminal activity.

Asked Chan. “Actually, what kind of case is the laptop thing? corruption? campaign financing?”

Another FBI employee responds, “CLOSE HOLD —” after which the response is redacted.

To which Chan responds, “oh crap” appearing to underscore the serious nature of the probe, which included felony tax charges. Chan adds, “ok. It ends here”.

In the same conversation, Chan is asked, “Anyone discussing that NYPost article on the Bidens?” Chan responds, “yes we are. c d confirmed an active investigation. No further comment.” “C D” is likely shorthand for the FBI’s Criminal Division.

Said another FBI employee, whose name was redacted by the Bureau, “please do not discuss biden matter.”

BREAKING: FBI Imposed “Gag Order” About Hunter Biden Laptop After Employee Accidentally Confirmed Its Authenticity To Twitter Newly released internal FBI chat messages reveal senior bureau officials actively shutting down discussion of the laptop’s credibility days before the… pic.twitter.com/PzaCUG6B7L — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 1, 2025

Dennehy told the FBI agents to “resist Trump.” That’s a real insurrection.

This is from a month ago. The head of the FBI in New York, James Dennehy, sent an email telling FBI agents to resist Trump. If Kash doesn’t start getting this under control, nothing will change. NBC reported this a month ago. The guy should have been walked out that afternoon. pic.twitter.com/h9BhvYtDpb — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 3, 2025

