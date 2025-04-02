First Male to Be Inducted Into the Women’s Hall of Fame

By
M Dowling
-
1
27

Leftists are still trying to erase women. They can’t insult us enough. There are two genders, and one of them is not a trans woman.

Sandy Stone reportedly started the academic field of transgender studies. She is also a recording engineer, an artist, and the first known trans woman in the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a trans woman.

Around the end of this year, her story will be told in a documentary film.

Stone was inducted into the hall last year, along with several other prominent [Democrat] women, such as civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, tennis champion Serena Williams, and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw. They are all Democrats, and Professor Crenshaw is a Marxist CRT proponent.

Adults can live as whatever gender they want, but what they are doing now is nuts.


