First Male to Be Inducted Into the Women’s Hall of Fame

Leftists are still trying to erase women. They can’t insult us enough. There are two genders, and one of them is not a trans woman.

Sandy Stone reportedly started the academic field of transgender studies. She is also a recording engineer, an artist, and the first known trans woman in the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a trans woman.

Around the end of this year, her story will be told in a documentary film.

Stone was inducted into the hall last year, along with several other prominent [Democrat] women, such as civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, tennis champion Serena Williams, and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw. They are all Democrats, and Professor Crenshaw is a Marxist CRT proponent.

This is so F’d up https://t.co/7OMFeWzGZK — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 2, 2025

Adults can live as whatever gender they want, but what they are doing now is nuts.

I really do not understand why the transgender community keeps doing this shit! Create your own category. It’s as if they just want to push women aside! FYI you are not going to lastSandy Stone: The first trans woman in the National Women's Hall of Fame https://t.co/yjY7KnzhR5 — Buck Angel® Transsexual (@BuckAngel) April 1, 2025

