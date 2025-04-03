Schumer, Jeffries, DNC Sue Trump to KEEP NON-CITIZENS VOTING

Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and the DNC are suing President Trump. They are also suing the DOJ, DOGE, State Department, DHS, DOD, VA, SBA, DOI SSA, US Election Commission. Independently, they are also suing the leaders of each department over the President’s Executive Order securing Federal elections to keep non-citizens from voting.

The filing: in the United States of America, the President does not get to dictate the rules of our elections. Ironically, Joe Biden and Barack Obama did just that throughout their terms. Only they worked to destroy the rules. President Trump wants to secure them.

Hillary’s former lawyer, Marc Elias, is running the lawsuit. He was the lawyer who went around the county trying to negate Republicans’ votes.

The Democrats filed in the DC court with the far-left-friendly judges.

The EO, Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections, says the following in part:

Several Federal laws, including 18 U.S.C. 1015 and 611, prohibit foreign nationals from registering to vote or voting in Federal elections. Yet States fail adequately to vet voters’ citizenship, and, in recent years, the Department of Justice has failed to prioritize and devote sufficient resources for enforcement of these provisions. Even worse, the prior administration actively prevented States from removing aliens from their voter lists.

Additionally, Federal laws, such as the National Voter Registration Act (Public Law 103-31) and the Help America Vote Act (Public Law 107-252), require States to maintain an accurate and current Statewide list of every legally registered voter in the State. And the Department of Homeland Security is required to share database information with States upon request so they can fulfill this duty. See 8 U.S.C. 1373(c). Maintaining accurate voter registration lists is a fundamental requirement in protecting voters from having their ballots voided or diluted by fraudulent votes.

Federal law, 52 U.S.C. 30121, prohibits foreign nationals from participating in Federal, State, or local elections by making any contributions or expenditures. But foreign nationals and non-governmental organizations have taken advantage of loopholes in the law’s interpretation, spending millions of dollars through conduit contributions and ballot-initiative-related expenditures. This type of foreign interference in our election process undermines the franchise and the right of American citizens to govern their Republic.

The Departments named in the lawsuit are involved in securing our elections.

