FBI Closing in on NY Mayor Eric Adams

CBS News New York has learned another top member of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has been subpoenaed.

Sources familiar with the investigation say federal authorities have subpoenaed Molly Schaeffer, director of the Office of Asylum Seeker Operations.

No one knows which of Adam’s investigations she is related to.

Former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban just resigned after his home was searched and phone was seized as part of a federal raid of several top members in the Adams administration. Additional top officials and their associates had their phones seized.

“The news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD,” Caban said in his resignation letter.

Sources tell CBS News New York the current investigation is unrelated to a separate corruption investigation into Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign, and whether straw donors from Turkey contributed to the campaign. There are also questions about permits granted by the FDNY that allowed the opening of a Turkish consulate building.