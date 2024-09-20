Harris Leads on 2021 Internet Expansion: No One Is Connected

In 2021, Vice President Harris agreed to lead the Administration’s $42B plan to expand the Internet to millions of Americans. It was her job.

Not one person has been connected to the Internet, and not one shovel has been put to the ground.

Politico recently reported on the “frustration” and “finger-pointing” that now define the program’s “messy, delayed rollout.” One state official described “a chaotic implementation environment,” “dysfunction,” and “delays.” The official added that the Administration “has provided either no guidance, guidance given too late, or guidance changing midstream.”

She said the administration is “slowing states down.”

The Administration has spent the last 1,039 days layering on red tape and advancing a wish list of progressive policy goals instead of what the money was allocated to do: connect rural Americans to the Internet.

It’s theft.

The program led by Kamala Harris is instead being used to pursue the Green New Deal, DEI, price controls, preferences for government-run networks, and rules that will lead to wasteful overbuilding.

Mr. Carr points out that the government revoked a $1,300 per location deal with Starlink after Biden-Harris targeted Elon Musk. The government is now overspending by $100,000 per location. Still, work won’t begin until 2026 or never. Since Kamala’s in charge, never is most likely.

Rural residents remain unconnected.

