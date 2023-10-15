FBI Director Sends an Urgent Warning of the War Coming Here

We have millions of unvetted and untracked people in this country. Then there are the gotaways. Those are the real bad guys. The government admits to at least 1.2 million gotaways; we know it’s more, and it only takes one person to blow up a train or a plane.

With that as a background, FBI Director Wray warned Americans of potential terror attacks. We know the war is coming here.

“We can safeguard our communities, and we remain committed to continue confronting those threats both here in the United States and overseas in this heightened environment,” Wray said.

“There’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats,” he continued, “and we’ve got to be on the lookout, especially for loan actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own,” he warned.

“So I’d encourage you to stay vigilant because as the first line of defense protecting our communities, you’re often the first to see the signs that someone may be mobilizing to violence. “I’d also ask you to continue sharing any intelligence or observations you may have, and on our end, we’re committed to doing the same so that together,” the FBI director concluded.

Wray could have rang the alarms sooner, much sooner. He’s negligent because he’s political.

X user, End Wokeness, wrote about this clip on X, “FBI Director Wray issues urgent warning: Hamas-style terror attacks might be coming to U.S. soil. Good thing we have a secure border.”

Arm up!

Watch:

JUST IN: FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of terror attacks on United States soil in relation to the Hamas terror attacks on Israel. Hopefully they will be taking a break from tracking down Trump supporters to confront this. Wray said the FBI has seen a large increase in… pic.twitter.com/RFx7MKJq9U — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2023

