FBI Director Wray answers to no one, definitely not about the laptop

One of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages to Fox News. The source remains anonymous. The thread appears to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a Chinese energy firm deal.

The Fox report, first raised by The Post, states that a reference to 10 percent of the proposed business’s equity, perhaps going to “The big guy,” references Joe Biden, according to the source.

Fox only cited unnamed “sources.”

The Post broke the news of the Chinese wheeling-dealings on Thursday. The reference to “the big guy” was not clear at the time.

Fox’s source verifying that the emails are authentic was one of the people copied on the thread.

In the email, Hunter Biden was identified as “Chair/Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co.

The email outlined a “provisional agreement” under which 80 percent of the “equity,” or shares in the new company, would be split equally among four people whose initials correspond to the sender and three recipients, with “H” apparently referring to Hunter Biden.

It shows Joe Biden’s involvement.

Last night on his show, Tucker reported that Fox News had authenticated the laptop as belonging to Hunter Biden.

FBI Director Wray Answers to No One

As MSM spreads disinformation about the affair as a Russian campaign without any evidence, FBI Director Wray appears to answer to no one as he refuses to hand over documents that Congress is entitled to, even after President Trump declassifies them and demands it.

On Thursday, House Republicans sent a letter to Director Chris Wray asking if the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop during President Trump’s impeachment coup.

“If the FBI was, in fact, in possession of this evidence and failed to alert the White House to its existence that would have given even more weight to the president’s legal defense, this was a gross error in judgment and a severe violation of trust,” the letter says.

FBI Chief Chris Wray reportedly hid information from the public that absolved President Trump during the Democrats’ sham impeachment of President Trump. For instance, he knew the dirty dossier was a complete fraud. He knew the FBI knew it before they requested FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

The Letter

A letter from 19 house Republicans to Director Wray asks main questions surrounding the FBI forensic analysis of the alleged Hunter Biden hard drive and timing. Separately, Republican Senator Ron Johnson told Catherine Herridge of CBS News that the FBI would not offer his staff details about the status.

READ: Letter from 19 house Republicans to Director Wray asks main questions surrounding @FBI forensic analysis of alleged Hunter Biden hard drive + timing. Separately, Republican @SenRonJohnson told @CBSNews FBI would not offer details to his staff about status @andybiggs4az pic.twitter.com/5HECZ1Y7Cs — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 17, 2020

The Emails

One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details. Fox News spoke to one of the people copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity.

That means Joe knew and was deeply involved in the payoff.

Another email from May of 2014 shows Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board, allegedly shows him asking for the younger Biden’s advice on how to stop “politically motivated actions.”

“We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc. to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions,” it reads. And less than a year later, a purported email from Pozharskyi shows him thanking Hunter Biden for an invitation to meet his father.

Selling influence.

The Bidens are a national security threat and could be blackmailed.