Report videos, dossier of Hunter’s ties to CCP sent to Pelosi & DOJ weeks ago

By
M. Dowling
-
0

It is alleged that three hard disk drives of videos and a dossier of Hunter Biden’s connections with the Chinese Communist Party were sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Department of Justice. Himalaya Global reported this weeks ago, on September 28th.

Jack Posobiec said there is more than one Hunter business associate who will come forward.

Himalaya Global is the same company that publicized Dr. Li-Meng Yan’s contention that China created the virus in a lab — deliberately.

