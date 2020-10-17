Report videos, dossier of Hunter’s ties to CCP sent to Pelosi & DOJ weeks ago

It is alleged that three hard disk drives of videos and a dossier of Hunter Biden’s connections with the Chinese Communist Party were sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Department of Justice. Himalaya Global reported this weeks ago, on September 28th.

Jack Posobiec said there is more than one Hunter business associate who will come forward.

Himalaya Global is the same company that publicized Dr. Li-Meng Yan’s contention that China created the virus in a lab — deliberately.

Bombshell… 3 hard disk drives of videos and dossier of Hunter Biden’s connections with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have been sent to Nancy Pelosi and DOJ. Big money and sex scandal! may come out soon according to Youtuber media Lude @ding_gang #WhereIsHunter pic.twitter.com/jJDC6hbhqJ — Himalaya Global (@HimalayaGlobal) September 28, 2020