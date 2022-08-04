FBI Director Wray of the DC Swamp Testified to the Senate Today

There was a Senate hearing today with the FBI Director. It was more of the same with some tough questions, not many answers, and no resolutions. Director Wray said more police officers were killed in June than any month in the last four years. When asked about Antifa and Black Lives Matter, Wray said they opened several cases concerning attacks on churches and pro-life centers. He took flight at 1:30. A jet was waiting.

During the hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Sen. Ted Cruz addressed the corrupt Whitmer kidnapping case. The Special Agent in charge of the Whitmer case, Steve D’Antuono, is now in charge of the DC field office during the J6 investigation. That agent beat his wife after a swinger’s party, but he was promoted nonetheless.

He’s a Democrat.

Wray admits to Ted Cruz that the FBI special agent in charge of the Detroit field office during the Whitmer kidnapping debacle is now in charge of the DC field office during the J6 investigation. pic.twitter.com/DUsXbBX0Vt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2022

Cruz confronted Wray on patriotic symbols listed under domestic terrorism in a training fact sheet. His answer follows.

Christopher Wray did agree that the border is a national security threat.

FBI Director Christopher Wray agrees the international human smuggling network, comprising encounters from over 150 countries at the border, is “staggering” and a “significant security issue” pic.twitter.com/QmJxRFEGAS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2022

FBI Director Christopher Wray: “there’s a wide array of criminal threats that we encounter down at the border…the transnational criminal organizations that use diverse and complex methods to traffic drugs, that then cascades over into prison and street gangs” pic.twitter.com/AXFvRybMZX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2022

The FBI Director will not condemn the Russia hoax.

A truly disgraceful performance from Director Wray. And incredible job by the great @MarshaBlackburn. https://t.co/XW6bBRsIDd — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 4, 2022

THE LAPTOP FROM HELL

Senator Chuck Grassley confronted Wray on the whistleblower’s leaks to the GOP Judiciary about the corruption in the Hunter Biden laptop case. Agents were rewarded for burying the case, pretending it was Russian disinformation when they knew otherwise.

Wray claimed they would pursue the Hunter Biden laptop case vigorously. Meanwhile, they had the laptop at least a year before Trump left office.

He took flight.

Grassley and GOP should demand Wray remains to answer Qs. Ask again if he’s leaving on a taxpayer paid private jet https://t.co/FvH1TRJmTH — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 4, 2022

Director Wray wouldn’t answer several key questions. Sometimes, he was vague or unfamiliar with the situation. He’s a DC swamp critter. If you would like to watch the entire event, go here.

