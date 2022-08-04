HHS Declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra declared Monkeypox a public health emergency. Schools are already asking for guidance. Come on, guys, give it a rest. Monkeypox is almost exclusively spread by men having sex with men, especially during orgies. Gay men should take a break from sex with multiple partners or unknown partners. The rest of us should stay away from them.
JUST IN – HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra declares #monkeypox a public health emergency in the United States. pic.twitter.com/FUS1CNbgaW
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 4, 2022