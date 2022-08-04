HHS Declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra declared Monkeypox a public health emergency. Schools are already asking for guidance. Come on, guys, give it a rest. Monkeypox is almost exclusively spread by men having sex with men, especially during orgies. Gay men should take a break from sex with multiple partners or unknown partners. The rest of us should stay away from them.


