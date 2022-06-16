Far-Left Jane’s Revenge Declares Open Season on Pro-Life Centers

The violent pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge, which is an offshoot of the leftist anarchist group Antifa, declared open season on pro-life crisis pregnancy centers and churches. They have issued an ultimatum.

Has anyone heard anything from our Attorney General, Merrick Garland?

Your thirty days expired yesterday. We offered an honourable way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue.

We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack. We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves.

We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures.

Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti.

Sometimes you will see what we do, and you will know that it is us. Sometimes you will think you merely are unlucky, because you cannot see the ways which we interfere in your affairs.

But your pointless attempts to control others, and make life more difficult, will not be met passively.

Eventually your insurance companies, and your financial backers will realize you are a bad investment.

From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target. But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are.

Through attacking, we find joy, courage, and strip the veneer of impenetrability held by these violent institutions.

Catholic Bishops Urge Politicians to Help

Leaders of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops have urged US politicians to denounce the “alarming rate: of vandalism against Catholic churches and pro-life pregnancy centers.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York and Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore released a statement Monday noting that attacks and vandalism against the Catholic church has increased over the past two years.

Elected officials aren’t condemning it, and they won’t. The swamp doesn’t care.

