FBI Has a Ballot Stuffer & Forgerer on the Payroll

New Jersey resident Craig Calloway is a professional ballot stuffer. He was arrested for harvesting, stuffing ballots, and forging signatures on ballots. Calloway stuffed boxes for both parties.

The residents believe the Atlantic City elections are corrupt. He also works for the FBI but was caught in a sting and arrested. Nothing happened to him. Instead, the FBI decided to use him in more stings.

Calloway is described as the “most charismatic criminal.”

Messenger balloting is a mess. Only one state requires the voter to appear in person.

Primetime confronts Atlantic City’s Democrat ballot stuffer who was arrested for election fraud. And it turns out he’s not just a stuffer, he’s also an FBI snitch. pic.twitter.com/1sMEdJrx6R — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) June 9, 2024

