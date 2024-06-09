Big Lots Manager Fired After Reporting Shoplifter Assault

Longtime Big Lots manager Pat Guider was fired after a shoplifter assaulted his assistant. He followed the shoplifter, lost track of him, but was able to retrieve the shopping cart.

His assistant, who was also fired, said she just wanted to get the cart. They got 40 new carts in December, and by March, they only had five left. Mr. Guider wanted to get information to report to the police, which he did.

The store has a warning sign to never leave to follow a shoplifter.

Remember when loyal managers were called heroes? Mr. Guider wasn’t trying to accost or detain the shoplifter. They kept their distance.

Insurance companies don’t want employees hurt or killed. Perhaps Big Lots is worried about insurance. Some commenters say it might be time to Bud Light Big Lots.

Pat Guider was a manager at Big Lots and worked for them for over 20 years. A shoplifter assaulted an employee at his location last month, so he followed him & informed police about the attack. Big Lots responded by FIRING HIM. pic.twitter.com/bVEyIL4yFZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 9, 2024

More information:

News10NBC Investigates: “Unbelievable!” Big Lots store manager says he was fired for following a shoplifter. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/hKjvZbihK0 — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) June 7, 2024

Mr. Guider can’t pay his health insurance and has a GoFundMe.

