FBI Hides Treason Allegation Against Joe Biden to Keep the Whistleblower Alive

FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to allow the document that allegedly exposes Joe Biden’s bribery corruption to be made public. According to Rep. Luna, Wray fears the whistleblower will be killed if “unmasked.”

Joe Biden is accused of selling US public policy for money to an unfriendly nation or nations. Last I heard, it’s the worst thing a politician can do. It’s called treason by some.

If the President is this corrupt and has committed treason, there is no excuse not to turn over the document. The FBI could protect the whistleblower. Perhaps Wray’s comment is a threat, a scare tactic, or another fake excuse?

Rep. Jamie Raskin, son of a communist, was in the same meeting with FBI Director Christopher Wray. He contradicted Rep. James Comer and said that the bribery case against Joe Biden was closed under Bill Barr. Fox News sources said that is not true.

Raskin also said the document is second-hand information.

The House will move to hold Christopher Wray in contempt. He’ll take one for the team. The House needs to have him arrested. Wray remains unperturbed, arrogant, confident, and smiling throughout. What’s up?

Meanwhile, Merrick Garland, the dirty top cop, plans an indictment of Donald Trump.

🚨Democrats scramble to clean up FBI’s coverup of Biden Family criminal corruption as GOP moves to hold Dir Wray in CONTEMPT pic.twitter.com/5CcodtnEqN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2023

