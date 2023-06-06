Sen Cruz: Garland – Who Has Corrupted the FBI and DOJ – Will Indict Trump for Obstruction

Sen. Cruz told Sean Hannity on Hannity’s show that the Obama administration and Biden’s administration weaponized the arms of government. “Now we’re seeing it come to life in Technicolor.”

Mentioning a book he read, Cruz said it shows how “the Obama Justice Department and the FBI and the IRS were turned into political weapons to target their enemies you just talked, about Lois Lerner, that was part of that. It then talks about how those career – those vicious partisans – burrowed into senior career positions in the agencies and the deep state waged war against Donald Trump. During the four years Trump was president, the deep state tried to do everything they could to destroy his presidency.

“Now those partisans are back in the open. They are brazen. They are running the Biden Justice Department, the FBI, the IRS, and Sean; it gives me no pleasure to say it, this attorney general Merrick Garland is the most partisan; he is the most political attorney general in our nation’s history. And he has corrupted the Department of Justice; he has corrupted the FBI; he has corrupted the machinery of government. And they’re perfectly willing to use it. It is effectively an arm of the DNC. The hypocrisy is massive, and mark my words; I believe Merrick Garland will indict Donald Trump.

“He wants to indict Donald Trump because he hates Donald Trump. He hates him. He’s angry Merrick Garland is angry that he wasn’t confirmed to the Supreme Court; he wants to indict him.

“I think the plan was to indict him over classified documents, and then he got the enormous problem that Joe Biden seemed to have classified documents everywhere, including in the garage by his old Corvette. I don’t think Merrick Garland will indict Trump over classified documents.

The Prediction

“Here’s my prediction. He’ll indict Trump over quote obstruction of justice for hiding the classified documents. Now mind you, he’s not saying the underlying classified documents were a crime because he’d have to indict Joe Biden too.

“He’s going to instead create a crime about a non-crime that’s going to be the basis of the indictment. And I think you’re right he will also indict Hunter Biden, but he’ll do it on purely personal matters dealing with drugs and guns, and tax issues for Hunter – that have nothing to do with Joe Biden – because this DOJ wants to protect and insulate Joe Biden and the Biden family’s corruption. And they want to use Hunter Biden as a scapegoat to justify targeting Donald Trump.

Sen. Cruz talked about Hunter as a “troubled soul,” but Biden’s illicit dealings are a different matter to be separated out.

Another Prediction

I have my own prediction. Garland might also go for seditious conspiracy. In DC, he can easily get a grand jury to indict DJT for it and then drag it out for years. It would never hold up since there is no evidence, but that could take years to get it heard at the Supreme Court. However, Ted Cruz’s takeoff on what Manhattan DA Bragg is doing, creating a crime out of a non-crime, is perfectly in line with the Left’s thinking. It could take years for that to play out and it might be enough for Garland. It wouldn’t create as much of a storm of protest.

