FBI hunted down parading man dressed as Washington in Capitol on J6

















A man was arrested Wednesday for walking in and out of the U.S. Capitol dressed in a George Washington costume during the January 6 insurrection.

Wow, good thing we got him off the street. Don’t you feel safe now?

Isaac Yoder, a locksmith from Nevada, Missouri, earlier admitted that he entered and exited the Capitol through a “west facing door,” according to The Mail. In other words, he paraded around as George Washington. A hanging offense obviously. We need Amy Berman Jackson to persecute him.

Federal agents used phone tracking and facial recognition to arrest Yoder following the riot on January 6, according to The Daily Mail.

This is where our tax dollars are going as the cities are overrun with criminals and more pour through our open borders.

In an affidavit seen by Huffington Post, the now-buffoonish FBI said that they received an anonymous tip on February 26 from someone who claimed an employee of Yoder Lock and Key was involved in the January 6 riot.

That anonymous person is a coward and a snake. Hope the person gets his/her justice one day.

On the company’s website under the ‘About Us’ section, Mr. Yoder appears to be wearing colonial-era clothing as he smiles in a photo with his wife, Kelly.

In an interview with Newsweek in March, Mr. Yoder said the casualties could have been much higher during the riot. [No one died because of the riot except a Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt].

He said: “Most of us out there are on the side of the aisle who are the gun owners.”

He said: “If there’s a police officer standing there guarding a door, you don’t cross a police line. I certainly did not cross the police line. I never went against law enforcement.”

In April, Yoder attended a Rally Against the Lockdown in Jefferson City with his two children Gracia, six, and Zebulun, four, The Daily Mail reports.

He wore the George Washington costume while holding the Missouri state flag and the Christian flag.

Corrupt Merrick Garland really nabbed a master criminal here. Now he’ll bankrupt Mr. Yoder and humiliate him.

I used to be in awe of the FBI.

