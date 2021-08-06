Psaki wants bureaucrats, not parents, deciding if their children wear masks

Little Napoleonette Jen Psaki doesn’t think parents should get to decide if their children should wear masks. She wants the government bureaucrats in the public health department to make the decision.
This authoritarian government has to be stopped. It will only get worse. Stop it now.
Jen Psaki was asked by Peter Doocy if the Biden Admin thinks parents should get to decide whether they mask their kids or not. She replied that she wants public health officials making those decisions. Translation: They don’t think parents should decide. pic.twitter.com/s7I8qyJjvl
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 6, 2021
Went into the I’d buy that for a dollar store for a cool refreshing drink and there was a fresh mask required inside sign on the door.
No one had the obedience muzzle on including the cashier.
Locally it is optional for school and mandatory for bus.
The governor says it will be left up to towns and villages regarding public spaces, schools will up to the superintendents.
No mask mandate anytime soon he says.
Us And Them
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1423712437610680321
At the recent County Commissioner meeting the Health Director was on Zoom with a damn friggin mask on.