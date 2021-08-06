Psaki wants bureaucrats, not parents, deciding if their children wear masks

















Little Napoleonette Jen Psaki doesn’t think parents should get to decide if their children should wear masks. She wants the government bureaucrats in the public health department to make the decision.

This authoritarian government has to be stopped. It will only get worse. Stop it now.

Jen Psaki was asked by Peter Doocy if the Biden Admin thinks parents should get to decide whether they mask their kids or not. She replied that she wants public health officials making those decisions. Translation: They don’t think parents should decide. pic.twitter.com/s7I8qyJjvl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 6, 2021

