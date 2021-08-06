USA is a non-country without borders as centers crowd up

















New images obtained by Fox News of the migrant detention center in Donna, Texas, show the cramped conditions in which migrants are being held amid a continued surge at the southern border and new fears of COVID-19 spread allegedly related to the delta variant, Fox News reports.

The images and video show migrants packed into cells similar to images that sparked outrage from Republicans and Democrats in March, when more than 4,000 migrants were packed into holding “pods.”

But if they’re not in cramped conditions, they’re sent around the country to spread COV to Americans.

“A Border Patrol source told Fox News that as of Thursday, there were 5,300 migrants in custody, with about 40-60 per pod — over the COVID-19 enforced cap of 10.”

Since March, the facility has expanded and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has put greater emphasis on more quickly processing the migrant families and unaccompanied children who are kept in its facilities into the U.S. Numbers initially went down to the hundreds in April and May.

Unaccompanied children are quickly moved into Health and Human Services (HHS) custody, where more than 14,000 children and teenagers are currently in care, before they are released to parents or guardians [often illegal] already in the country at taxpayer expense.

This is insane.

Once the migrants test negative, they are free to go and can travel elsewhere into the United States. This is a line of family members & sponsors who are waiting to pick migrants up outside the park. So far we’ve talked to people taking them to Louisiana & Houston. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/oDLXAa7AMs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 6, 2021

