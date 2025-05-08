FBI Is Investigating Letitia James

The Times Union reports that the Justice Department under Mr. Trump has launched a criminal fraud probe targeting James, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

“This is being handled at this time by the main Department of Justice and the Albany FBI field office,” said U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, who oversees the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York’s Northern District. “We stand prepared to act in the capacity that we need to when and if we are informed there’s a charge to be made. Unlike Letitia James, who unethically ran around the state campaigning on getting Donald Trump… my office conducts itself in a manner that is proper and professional.”

James is accused of receiving deals on mortgage terms by falsifying information related to multiple properties over decades. The allegations include listing a home in Norfolk, Virginia as her “principal residence” despite living and working in New York, buying a five-family property in Brooklyn with a loan that is only available for homes with four units or less, and an accusation that, in 1983, James’ father signed mortgage documents stating they were husband and wife.

BREAKING: Letitia James FRAUD Exposed by Brooklyn Neighbor & New Documents! Project Veritas Investigates Her Home No one is above the law! pic.twitter.com/V8Bt0bDmGR — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 18, 2025

All the documents showing these claims are available online.

Screaming Tish

Letitia “Tish” James claims they are “baseless” allegations, but offers no defense. She thinks if she screams, it will cover up her fraud.

JUST IN: The FBI has officially opened a formal criminal investigation into New York AG Letitia James for her alleged fraudulent mortgage transactions, according to Times Union. The update comes as James continues to have public meltdowns. James is accused of falsifying records… pic.twitter.com/7DqVyuhWGb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2025

