Two New Holidays & a UK Trade Deal

As Democrats promote race-baiting statues in New York City and tear down Christopher Columbus in Chicago, President Trump is trying to bring back the patriotism of recent history. He wants Americans to be proud of their sacrifices and victories in World War I and World War II.

“All over the World, the Allies are celebrating the Victory we had in World War II. The only Country that doesn’t celebrate is the United States of America, and the Victory was only accomplished because of us,” Trump said in the post, referring to Victory in Europe Day on May 8, which is celebrated throughout Europe.

“I am hereby declaring a National Holiday in celebration of the Victories of World War I, where the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, and World War II, where the Victory date was May 8, 1945,” he said.

On the 80th anniversary of VE Day, he signed the first trade deal with Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The deal has yet to be written, so we will not provide details until we have the actual deal in writing. Meanwhile, NY is adding two foreign holidays: the Asian Lunar New Year and Diwali.

BREAKING: President Trump announces a historic first new trade deal with the United Kingdom on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, victory in Europe in WW2: “It’s just incredible that day is the same day we signed a tremendous trade deal for both countries.” pic.twitter.com/UGPi2IAaiE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 8, 2025

