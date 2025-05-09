MSNBC Clown World: An Even Worse Replacement for Joy Reid

Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez, who currently host “The Weekend” on Saturdays and Sundays, are rotating anchors in the 7 pm hour, trying to replace Joy Reid, which you’d think would be easy enough.

They’re even worse than Joy.

And what happened to Michael Steele? He used to run the Republican National Committee, ran for office as a Republican, was a Fox commentator for Republicans, and now he’s a woke nutjob.

It reminds me of a Jardiance commercial with dancing chubbies singing about lowering their A1C.

This is cringe on steroids! pic.twitter.com/zmC9qpyyUw — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 7, 2025

