FBI Is Raiding Oakland Mayor’s Home Right Now

The residents are attempting to recall Oakland’s Mayor, Sheng Thao because crime has gotten far worse in her short time as mayor. The FBI is raiding her home right now.

The raid on her home is one of four raids for the same issue – IRS and USPS investigations.

The petition to recall her preceded the shooting yesterday during a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland.

“In just a year, Thao’s incompetence and dishonesty accelerated Oakland’s decline, causing longstanding businesses to close and generational families to leave,” the Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao (OUST) campaign website states.

Other complaints include her failure to apply for a $15 million retail theft grant, firing Oakland Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong "for no cause" without appointing a successor, and losing the Oakland A's baseball team.

