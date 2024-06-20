Even Hellhole Oakland Can’t Stand Their Progressive Mayor

Sheng Thao is an American politician and the 51st mayor of Oakland, California. She is the first Hmong American mayor of a major city in the United States. As such, she is a DEI mayor, and she is facing recall because she’s even too incompetent for the hellhole Democrat city of Oakland. Ironically, the City of Oakland website hails her as one of the Bay Area’s strongest and most effective progressive leaders.

“In just a year, Thao’s incompetence and dishonesty accelerated Oakland’s decline, causing longstanding businesses to close and generational families to leave,” the Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao (OUST) campaign website states.

She failed to apply for a $15 million retail theft grant, fired Oakland Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong “for no cause” without appointing a successor, and lost the Oakland A’s baseball team.

They also accused her of lying about calling a State of Emergency to deal with the crime wave crippling the city.

The crime wave in Oakland is worse than ever:

Murders have soared from 78 in 2019 to 126 last year.

Crime overall increased by 18 percent in 2023.

Property crime is up 17 percent.

Violent crime is up 21 percent.

In the first four months of 2024, residential robberies soared by 118 percent on the same period last year.

One car per every 30 residents was also stolen in 2023.

But she’s a Hmong woman! Yay!

Sadly, even if they get rid of her, they’ll elect another incompetent progressive if past is prologue.

