FBI Knew The Big Guy Was Involved in Hunter’s Shady CCP Dealings

Senator Chuck Grassley revealed that President Biden was aware of Hunter Biden’s business dealings and “may have been involved in some of them.”

FBI possesses significant and voluminous evidence of potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden; what hv the FBI and Justice Department, to include U.S. Attorney Weiss, done to investigate??? Transparency brings accountability — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 17, 2022

On Monday morning, Grassley sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss. The letter contained new whistleblower allegations. The allegations indicated that the FBI has “significant, impactful and voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden,” according to Fox News.

It wasn’t only Hunter. Uncle James, Joe’s brother, was also involved in these sleazy business dealings with our frenemy, China.

Where is Christopher Wray or Merrick Garland? Rounding up parents or parading grandmas, or just looking for white Republicans?

The senator politely stated it’s “unclear” if the FBI followed normal investigative procedures and if Andrew Weiss exercised “due diligence.”

“The documents in the FBI’s possession include specific details with respect to conversations by non-government individuals relevant to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden,” Grassley wrote.

We knew this, but it’s confirmation. When will Americans react? We were suckered into accepting a president who has dementia and is corrupt. He was likely in bed with the CCP, selling us out.

HUNTER TRIED TO SELL US GAS & OIL DRILLING RIGHTS TO THE CCP

Just the News recently obtained memos from “the Hudson West III LLC partnership that presidential son Hunter Biden operated with a prominent Chinese business executive named Gongwen Dong. They show the Biden family pursued at least 21 major deals in 2017 and 2018 for Chinese interests. The Chinese communists were seeking U.S. energy assets. This included liquified natural gas export terminals, LNG trade deals, drilling exploration firms, pipelines, and other key energy assets.”

And the ultimate goal — and the Bidens knew this — was for China to start to take ownership in all the different parts of the natural gas industry in the United States.

THE MOSCOW MILLIONS

According to Miranda Devine and Emily Crane, a real estate company with ties to first son Hunter Biden received more than $100 million from a Russian billionaire for property investments across the US that date back a decade, sources have told The Post.

The hefty cash injections into Rosemont Realty came from Elena Baturina. She is one of Russia’s wealthiest women. Baturina is also the widow of the former mayor of Moscow. She is a close ally of Moscow tyrant Vladimir Putin, the sources said.

She invested in office buildings.

To sum it up, they got $100 million from a Russian oligarch tied to Russian President Putin.

THE BOBULINSKI AFFAIR

Tony Bobulinski is the former business partner of Hunter Biden and James Gilliar in the Chinese energy company venture. He gave a presser in October 2020 telling the world that he had evidence. He stated emphatically that Joe Biden was deeply involved in Hunter’s deals. Joe was “the Big Guy” who got 10% or more for Hunter’s illicit dealings.

Bobulinski had first-hand knowledge and spoke to Joe Biden personally. Mr. Bobulinski came with three phones he used during that time period. They contained evidence of what appears to be criminal behavior.

All of that was given to the FBI. In addition, he was interviewed for hours.

The agent involved in the interviews was Tim Thibault, who is now under investigation and retired from the FBI. He refused to cooperate with the House GOP investigation.

NY Post columnist Miranda Devine reported wrote that Thibault had been assigned as the agency’s “point man” to manage Hunter Biden’s business partner Tony Bobulinski — whose revelations about the first son’s shady dealings went ignored by the agency.

In October 2020, Thibault ordered that a probe into Hunter Biden’s alleged “criminal financial and related activity” be closed, an agency whistleblower told Sen. Chuck Grassley in July.

Thibault is refusing to cooperate, but the House GOP plan to grill him anyway.

Related