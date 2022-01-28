FBI & Pfizer Might Be Working Together To Take Down Project Veritas

On November 9, 2021, the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, participated in an online discussion in which Bourla states that he was working with the FBI regarding “dark organizations” that were “targeting” Pfizer. There is a deep concern that Project Veritas is one of those targets.

It is believed that one of those alleged ‘dark organizations’ he referred to could be Project Veritas which has published investigative pieces on Pfizer.

Project Veritas is not a ‘dark organization’ but to tyrants it is, and the Left wants PV shut down.

Even if it’s not them, then who? Do we trust the FBI?

Judicial Watch filed FOIA requests for communications between the corrupt Biden FBI and Pfizer but their response was ‘no’ since the information is in an investigative file.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told Judicial Watch in a response to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that it has communications from Pfizer in an investigative file targeting Project Veritas. (In October 2021, Project Veritas, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization, published two viral stories [here and here] about the Pfizer covid vaccine.)

On January 6 and 10, the FBI denied the request for all “communications regarding Project Veritas between FBI officials and employees/representatives of Pfizer” for the following reason:

The records responsive to your request are law enforcement records; there is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.

It is clear the FBI is hoping to take down Project Veritas after the phony, trumped-up probe over Ashley Biden’s diary.

“It is disturbing to see that Pfizer evidently has the Biden FBI at its beck and call to target journalists at Project Veritas,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “This development is especially concerning coming on the heels of the FBI’s outrageous Ashley Biden diary raid on the home of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.”

Related